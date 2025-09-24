Even Jose Mourinho was sacked - Bibiani GoldStars CEO Akwasi Adu defends club's decision to sack Frimpong Manso

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bibiani GoldStars, Akwasi Adu, has defended the decision of the club to part ways with head coach Frimpong Manso.

The Miners, following their 2-0 defeat against JS Kabylie of Algeria in their first leg tie of the preliminary round of games in the CAF Champions League, confirmed the exit of the former Ghana international.

Assistant coach of the side, Yaw Amankwah, is expected to lead the side for the return leg scheduled for this weekend in Algiers.

Despite the criticisms, Adu, speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, defended the club's decision.

"Even Jose Mourinho was sacked, so how much more Frimpong Manso?" he said.

Frimpong Manso led the side to win their first Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu, has been tipped to replace Manso.