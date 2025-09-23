ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025 WAFU B U-17 Championships: Black Starlets suffer 3-0 against Ivory Coast in second group game

Football News 2025 WAFU B U-17 Championships: Black Starlets suffer 3-0 against Ivory Coast in second group game
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

Ivory Coast’s U17 side powered to a convincing 3-0 victory over Ghana on Tuesday evening in the WAFU B U17 Championship, tightening their grip at the top of Group A.

The tournament, hosted in Ivory Coast, also serves as a qualifier for the next U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s Black Starlets, who had opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Togo, entered the game needing a win to strengthen their chances of progression.

But the hosts proved too formidable, combining pace, precision, and resilience to sweep aside their West African rivals.

Robinho Gavi Yao broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, coolly finishing after outpacing Ghana’s defence.

Despite the Starlets’ attempts to respond, they went into the break trailing.

Ivory Coast turned up the pressure after halftime, adding two more goals to seal a dominant 3-0 win at Stade Konan Banny.

The result gave them six points from two matches, cementing their status as group leaders.

For Ghana, the defeat leaves their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

The Black Starlets must now beat Niger in their final group game to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Prof Seidu Alidu declared MP-Elect for Tamale Central after standing unopposed ​​​​​​​Prof Seidu Alidu declared MP-Elect for Tamale Central after standing unop...

5 hours ago

GES to release harmonised prospectus for SHS freshers to report on October 18 as parents race against time GES to release harmonised prospectus for SHS freshers to report on October 18 as...

5 hours ago

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Mr Abraham Koomson Galamsey fight: GFL joins calls for repeal of LI 2462

6 hours ago

Rising contraceptive use, sexual performance enhancers among Kumasi youth Rising contraceptive use, sexual performance enhancers among Kumasi youth

6 hours ago

Ashtown murder: Suspect, father arrested at Railway Market hideout Ashtown murder: Suspect, father arrested at Railway Market hideout

6 hours ago

Kumasi Central Market project delay worsens traders’ hardship Kumasi Central Market project delay worsens traders’ hardship

7 hours ago

AFP - - Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger jointly announce their withdrawal from the ICC

7 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo 'If your ward doesn’t get the preferred school, get an extra teacher' – Linda Oc...

8 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong NPP race: It was respectful exchange with vetting committee and I left no doubt ...

11 hours ago

Ghanas President John Mahama struck a deal with the United States to accept deportees, prompting fury among opposition groups. By Issouf SANOGO (AFP) Ghana deports at least six west Africans expelled by US to Togo

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line