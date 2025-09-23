2025 WAFU B U-17 Championships: Black Starlets suffer 3-0 against Ivory Coast in second group game

Ivory Coast’s U17 side powered to a convincing 3-0 victory over Ghana on Tuesday evening in the WAFU B U17 Championship, tightening their grip at the top of Group A.

The tournament, hosted in Ivory Coast, also serves as a qualifier for the next U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s Black Starlets, who had opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Togo, entered the game needing a win to strengthen their chances of progression.

But the hosts proved too formidable, combining pace, precision, and resilience to sweep aside their West African rivals.

Robinho Gavi Yao broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, coolly finishing after outpacing Ghana’s defence.

Despite the Starlets’ attempts to respond, they went into the break trailing.

Ivory Coast turned up the pressure after halftime, adding two more goals to seal a dominant 3-0 win at Stade Konan Banny.

The result gave them six points from two matches, cementing their status as group leaders.

For Ghana, the defeat leaves their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

The Black Starlets must now beat Niger in their final group game to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stage.