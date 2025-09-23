ModernGhana logo
Carabao Cup: Ten-man Liverpool beat Southampton as Isak scores first goal

By BBC
Football News
TUE, 23 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Alexander Isak joined Liverpool on deadline day following a transfer saga

Alexander Isak claimed his first goal for Liverpool before Hugo Ekitike scored and was sent off in a narrow victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round.

Sweden striker Isak finished coolly in the 43rd minute after Federico Chiesa latched on to Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy's sloppy pass and cut the ball back to Isak.

But the Reds were not at their best and Shea Charles levelled on 76 minutes when Wataru Endo headed back towards his own goal, setting up a nervy final period.

Ekitike, who had replaced Isak at half-time and has impressed since his summer move to Merseyside, put the hosts back in front when Chiesa raced on to the ball and set up the Frenchman to slot home.

But, already on a booking for a foul early in the second half, Ekitike took off his shirt in celebration and was shown red, leaving Liverpool to see out the final four minutes plus added time with 10 men. He is now suspended for Saturday's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

Manager Arne Slot had made 11 changes to the side that beat Everton on Saturday and this was a far-from-perfect performance from his young side.

But Liverpool, 10-time winners of the competition, have reached the final in three of the past four seasons and it is that squad depth that they will need to lean on to do the same again.

