Carabao Cup: George inspires as Chelsea avoid Lincoln upset

Teenager Tyrique George scored and set up another to inspire Chelsea as they avoided a Carabao Cup upset at League One Lincoln City.

The third-tier outfit led at the break after Rob Street took advantage of a stray Enzo Fernandez pass, but George scored three minutes after the restart before assisting Facundo Buonanotte for the 50th-minute winner.

Lincoln boss Michael Skubala rested several starters as he kept faith in those who impressed in earlier rounds, and the Imps terrorised the world champions with their tireless pressing and aerial threat from long throw-ins.

Lewis Montsma almost gave them the perfect start, but his low early effort after Chelsea failed to clear a long throw cannoned off the foot of the post with visiting keeper Filip Jorgensen well beaten.

The Premier League side's shaky start was summed up by Jorgensen clattering into Wesley Fofana - one of his side's few fit centre-backs - inside the opening minutes.

Lincoln, third in League One, continued to cause chaos in the Chelsea box, as Jorgensen - deputising for the suspended Robert Sanchez - struggled to deal with aerial balls.

The 23-year-old almost gifted Chelsea fan Freddie Draper the opener when his failed punch landed at the striker's feet, but Lincoln team-mate Sonny Bradley inadvertently blocked the goalbound effort.

It was fitting the 42nd-minute opener was of Chelsea's own doing, with captain Fernandez playing a sloppy looping ball across the back, which was cut out by Ivan Varfolomeev and slotted home by Street.

Lincoln deserved the lead - they had 21 touches inside the opposition box compared to Chelsea's 10 and recorded 10 shots to nine - but that domination seemed to poke the bear.

Chelsea emerged for the second half several minutes before their lower-league opponents, and wasted little time getting on level terms.

George's stinging drive from the edge of the penalty area went in off the post in the 48th minute, and two minutes later the 19-year-old linked up with Buonanotte who jinked through tackles before stabbing past Zach Jeacock.

To their credit Lincoln heads didn't drop, and Jorrel Hato had to be alert to sweep away a deflection off Trevoh Chalobah inside the six-yard box.

Chelsea could have made the win more comfortable had Jeacock not kept out substitute Estevao with his legs, but in the end a sub-par performance still secured them a place in the fourth round.