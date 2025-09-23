ModernGhana logo
Tue, 23 Sep 2025

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: CAR v Ghana game to be played at El Abdi Stadium in Morocco on October 8

Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic will be played at the El Abdi Stadium in Morocco on Tuesday, October 8.

The Black Stars sit top of Group I with 19 points after eight matches and need a victory to confirm their place at next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Following the clash with CAR, Otto Addo’s side will return home to wrap up the qualification campaign with a final fixture against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, October 11.

Ghana, four-time African champions, are chasing their fifth World Cup appearance, having previously featured at the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 editions in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar, respectively.

