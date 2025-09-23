WAFU B U-17 Championships: We have worked to improve our goal conversion, says Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Black Starlets head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has assured fans that his side is addressing their finishing concerns ahead of their crucial WAFU B U-17 Championship clash with Ivory Coast.

Ghana began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Togo in Yamoussoukro, a result that left Ogum reflecting on his side’s wastefulness in front of goal despite creating several chances.

“Creating the chance is not the problem. It’s about conversion, and because of that, we had a full session on goal scoring in our last training session,” he said.

The former Asante Kotoko boss revealed that the technical team has been simulating match situations during training to sharpen the players’ composure in front of goal.

“Some of the situations that happened in the game were recreated, and we worked on the finishing in our last training session. The conversion was good at training, and I’m sure our conversion against Ivory Coast will be better,” Dr Ogum added.

The Black Starlets will take on the host nation at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium at 18:00 GMT.