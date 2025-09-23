ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU B U-17 Championships: We have worked to improve our goal conversion, says Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Football News WAFU B U-17 Championships: We have worked to improve our goal conversion, says Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

Black Starlets head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has assured fans that his side is addressing their finishing concerns ahead of their crucial WAFU B U-17 Championship clash with Ivory Coast.

Ghana began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Togo in Yamoussoukro, a result that left Ogum reflecting on his side’s wastefulness in front of goal despite creating several chances.

“Creating the chance is not the problem. It’s about conversion, and because of that, we had a full session on goal scoring in our last training session, he said.

The former Asante Kotoko boss revealed that the technical team has been simulating match situations during training to sharpen the players’ composure in front of goal.

“Some of the situations that happened in the game were recreated, and we worked on the finishing in our last training session. The conversion was good at training, and I’m sure our conversion against Ivory Coast will be better,” Dr Ogum added.

The Black Starlets will take on the host nation at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium at 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

57 minutes ago

September 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.28 on interbank September 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.28 on interba...

57 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Best way to fight galamsey is to arrest kingpins, not state of emergency — Ex-NP...

59 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Health institutions must sue government over galamsey — Ex-NPP MP

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong Ghanaian policies favour foreigners but ignore the youth — Kennedy Agyapong

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong Ghana’s educational system must move from theory to pragmatism — Kennedy Agyapon...

2 hours ago

First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Mahama Protecting children is an urgent global duty — Lordina Mahama

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama I promise to build a Ghana that creates opportunities for our children — Mahama

2 hours ago

ANGELA WEISS / AFP Macron recognises Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

2 hours ago

The new constitution allows Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, to stand for election as many times as he likes. By Charly TRIBALLEAU (AFP/File) Togolese take protests online to circumvent repression at home

2 hours ago

AFP - FRANCK FIFE Dembélé and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or as PSG take team and coach prizes

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line