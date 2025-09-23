2025/26 GPL: Swedru All Blacks coach Ahmed Ibrahim Fathy urges players to sustain hard work after first win

Swedru All Blacks head coach Ahmed Ibrahim Fathy has urged his players to remain committed and consistent as they seek to cement their place in the Ghana Premier League.

The newly promoted side bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Nations FC with a resounding 3-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in their Matchday 2 fixture on Sunday.

Reflecting on the result, the Egyptian tactician underlined the importance of effort and discipline, insisting that survival in the topflight cannot be left to chance.

“How do we stay in the league? By working hard. There’s no such thing as luck on its own—luck comes when you put in the work," Fathy said.

"Every day on the pitch, we try to improve our game. After one match, we move on to the next without dwelling on a win or loss,” he added.

What next?

All Blacks, who are back in the Premier League for the first time in 18 years, will next travel to Dormaa to face Aduana FC in their Matchday 3 encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park this weekend.