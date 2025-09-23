ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sports Minister Kofi Adams pledges stadium refurbishment amid plans for new projects

Football News Sports Minister Kofi Adams pledges stadium refurbishment amid plans for new projects
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has assured Ghanaians that the government will undertake a comprehensive refurbishment of existing sports facilities, even as President John Dramani Mahama has promised the construction of seven new stadiums next year.

Two of the country’s major venues, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi, have already been closed for renovation works, while several other facilities have deteriorated due to years of neglect.

The Accra Sports Stadium, currently the only venue cleared to host CAF and FIFA-sanctioned matches, has sections cordoned off over safety concerns.

In an interview with Channel One, Adams, who also serves as Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, stressed that the ministry is determined to go beyond superficial repairs.

“We are not just going to renovate, we are going to refurbish [existing stadiums]," he said.

"When I took over [as Minister] and looked through the documents, huge sums of money, millions of cedis, have been spent in the name of renovation, but we don’t see anything.

“We think that we must properly refurbish the stadia that we have to a standard that is very acceptable that will be worked on."

The minister further revealed that alongside the refurbishment drive, government will focus on building stadiums in regions that currently lack standard sporting infrastructure.

"We will also build in regions that do not have anything that they can refer to as a stadium,” Adams added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Galamsey fight: I don’t support State of Emergency; it’s not the solution – NPP'...

10 hours ago

Late Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng crowns scholarly works with “What I choose to remember” Late Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng crowns scholarly works with “What I choose to reme...

10 hours ago

Lordina urges nations to remain steadfast in prayers for children Lordina urges nations to remain steadfast in prayers for children  

11 hours ago

First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama Lordina Mahama warns of rising dangers facing children in conflict zones

14 hours ago

Central Regional Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriella Tetteh Central region is unfairly suffering from galamsey activities in the Eastern reg...

14 hours ago

Chiefs, people of Senase evoke wrath of local deity to strike murder suspects Chiefs, people of Senase evoke wrath of local deity to strike murder suspects

14 hours ago

Abuse of contraceptives worrying – FAWE Ghana Abuse of contraceptives worrying – FAWE Ghana 

14 hours ago

How President Mahama was welcomed in New York for UN General Assembly meetings How President Mahama was welcomed in New York for UN General Assembly meetings 

14 hours ago

Aggrieved newly posted teachers threaten protest over 12 month unpaid salaries Aggrieved newly posted teachers threaten protest over 12 month unpaid salaries

14 hours ago

Court to hear habeas corpus case of US deportees on September 23 Court to hear habeas corpus case of US deportees on September 23

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line