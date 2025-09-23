Sports Minister Kofi Adams pledges stadium refurbishment amid plans for new projects

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has assured Ghanaians that the government will undertake a comprehensive refurbishment of existing sports facilities, even as President John Dramani Mahama has promised the construction of seven new stadiums next year.

Two of the country’s major venues, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi, have already been closed for renovation works, while several other facilities have deteriorated due to years of neglect.

The Accra Sports Stadium, currently the only venue cleared to host CAF and FIFA-sanctioned matches, has sections cordoned off over safety concerns.

In an interview with Channel One, Adams, who also serves as Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, stressed that the ministry is determined to go beyond superficial repairs.

“We are not just going to renovate, we are going to refurbish [existing stadiums]," he said.

"When I took over [as Minister] and looked through the documents, huge sums of money, millions of cedis, have been spent in the name of renovation, but we don’t see anything.

“We think that we must properly refurbish the stadia that we have to a standard that is very acceptable that will be worked on."

The minister further revealed that alongside the refurbishment drive, government will focus on building stadiums in regions that currently lack standard sporting infrastructure.

"We will also build in regions that do not have anything that they can refer to as a stadium,” Adams added.