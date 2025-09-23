We managed our games poorly - Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed opens up on AFCON qualification setback

Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed has spoken candidly about the Black Stars’ failure to reach the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing the campaign as poorly managed.

The four-time African champions endured a disappointing run in the qualifiers, collecting just three points from six matches to finish bottom of their group.

It is the first time in more than two decades that Ghana will miss the continental showpiece, which takes place in Morocco later this year.

Reflecting on the setback, the former RC Lens midfielder admitted that while the squad was not at its best, the circumstances surrounding the team’s rebuild contributed to their struggles.

“I won’t say that we were rubbish, but the team was under construction,” said the former RC Lens midfielder in an interview with Getfootballnews.

"There were lots of young players coming in, and the team was changing all the time. The manager is now creating his group, and we are feeling a bit better. Unfortunately, we managed our matches poorly,“ Samed added.

Despite the AFCON disappointment, Samed remains optimistic, noting that the Black Stars are already shifting focus toward securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.