CAF Confederation Cup: My defenders suprised me against Kwara United - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has admitted he was left stunned by the performance of his defenders in their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Nigeria’s Kwara United.

The Porcupine Warriors edged out a dramatic 4-3 victory in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, but the coach said the manner in which his side conceded goals was unexpected.

“Well, I was also surprised by the goals [we conceded], the way you were surprised. Today, if you were to be in my dressing room, I would applaud the attackers and then tell the defenders you are surprising me," he said.

The coach, however, noted that for some of his players, it was their first taste of continental football.

“This is the first time some of them [Kotoko players] are playing in this type of competition, it’s not easy but…I’ve seen my mistakes and I have to do well and rectify them before we go there [Nigeria],” Zito added.

Kotoko will travel to Abuja for the return leg at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, September 28, with their slim advantage at stake.