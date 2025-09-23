ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: My defenders suprised me against Kwara United - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: My defenders suprised me against Kwara United - Kotoko coach Karim Zito
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has admitted he was left stunned by the performance of his defenders in their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Nigeria’s Kwara United.

The Porcupine Warriors edged out a dramatic 4-3 victory in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, but the coach said the manner in which his side conceded goals was unexpected.

“Well, I was also surprised by the goals [we conceded], the way you were surprised. Today, if you were to be in my dressing room, I would applaud the attackers and then tell the defenders you are surprising me," he said.

The coach, however, noted that for some of his players, it was their first taste of continental football.

“This is the first time some of them [Kotoko players] are playing in this type of competition, it’s not easy but…I’ve seen my mistakes and I have to do well and rectify them before we go there [Nigeria],” Zito added.

Kotoko will travel to Abuja for the return leg at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, September 28, with their slim advantage at stake.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Galamsey fight: I don’t support State of Emergency; it’s not the solution – NPP'...

9 hours ago

Late Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng crowns scholarly works with “What I choose to remember” Late Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng crowns scholarly works with “What I choose to reme...

9 hours ago

Lordina urges nations to remain steadfast in prayers for children Lordina urges nations to remain steadfast in prayers for children  

10 hours ago

First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama Lordina Mahama warns of rising dangers facing children in conflict zones

13 hours ago

Central Regional Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriella Tetteh Central region is unfairly suffering from galamsey activities in the Eastern reg...

13 hours ago

Chiefs, people of Senase evoke wrath of local deity to strike murder suspects Chiefs, people of Senase evoke wrath of local deity to strike murder suspects

13 hours ago

Abuse of contraceptives worrying – FAWE Ghana Abuse of contraceptives worrying – FAWE Ghana 

13 hours ago

How President Mahama was welcomed in New York for UN General Assembly meetings How President Mahama was welcomed in New York for UN General Assembly meetings 

13 hours ago

Aggrieved newly posted teachers threaten protest over 12 month unpaid salaries Aggrieved newly posted teachers threaten protest over 12 month unpaid salaries

13 hours ago

Court to hear habeas corpus case of US deportees on September 23 Court to hear habeas corpus case of US deportees on September 23

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line