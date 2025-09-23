2026 U-20 FIFA WWCQ: Black Princesses back in Ghana ahead of 2nd leg qualifier against Tunisia

The Black Princesses have returned home to step up preparations for their decisive second-leg clash against Tunisia in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second-round qualifiers.

Ghana heads into the tie with a 2-0 advantage, thanks to Mercy Attobrah’s brace in the first leg played in Sfax last Saturday. The team will be aiming to complete the job and secure a double over the North Africans.

The Princesses are targeting an eighth successive appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be staged in Poland in September 2026.

The return fixture is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.