2026 U-20 FIFA WWCQ: Black Princesses back in Ghana ahead of 2nd leg qualifier against Tunisia

TUE, 23 SEP 2025

The Black Princesses have returned home to step up preparations for their decisive second-leg clash against Tunisia in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second-round qualifiers.

Ghana heads into the tie with a 2-0 advantage, thanks to Mercy Attobrah’s brace in the first leg played in Sfax last Saturday. The team will be aiming to complete the job and secure a double over the North Africans.

The Princesses are targeting an eighth successive appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be staged in Poland in September 2026.

The return fixture is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

