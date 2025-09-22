Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati wins Women's Ballon d'Or for record third year in a row 

Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a record third consecutive year in Paris on Monday.

In doing so, Bonmati became the first women's player in history to win the award three times since its inauguration in 2018, seeing off competition from Arsenal forwards Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo, who finished second and third respectively.

Bonmati once again played a leading role in Barca's success last season, helping the Catalan side to a domestic treble: the Liga F, Copa de la Reina de Futbol and Supercopa de Espana Femenina.

The midfielder recorded 16 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Barca last season, and was named the UEFA Women's Champions League player of the season after playing an instrumental role in her side's run to the final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in Lisbon.

Bonmati was a vital cog in Barca's imperious attack last season, as they scored 128 goals in just 30 league matches, winning the title with an eight-point gap over Real Madrid and dropping just six points over the course of the season.

Alongside her club success, Bonmati was also a crucial figure for her country, Spain.

Despite her preparations being blighted by a diagnosis of viral meningitis just days before the start of Euro 2025 in Switzerland, she played a seismic role in her side's run to the final, and was named player of the tournament.

Bonmati featured in every match of the summer competition, making some vital contributions, and scored the winner in the 1-0 semi-final victory over Germany.

She also provided an assist for Athenea del Castillo to score Spain's opening goal in the 2-0 quarter-final victory over Switzerland, but their tournament ultimately ended with a penalty shoot-out defeat to England.

By winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday, Bonmati ensured the trophy would go to a Spanish Barcelona midfielder for the fifth year in succession. She won the 2024 and 2023 editions, while team-mate and compatriot Alexia Putellas scooped the trophies in 2022 and 2021.

