2025/26 GPL: Hearts of Oak edge Dreams FC to claim first win of the season

MON, 22 SEP 2025

Hearts of Oak bounced back from their opening-day stalemate to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Dreams FC in Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League on Monday afternoon.

The Phobians, who were held to a goalless draw by league debutants Hohoe United in their first fixture, were eager to reignite confidence among their supporters.

Played at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Park in Tema, the encounter began with both sides locked in an intense midfield contest.

Dreams FC carved out several dangerous moments, forcing Ghana international goalkeeper Benjamin Asare into crucial saves to keep Hearts level.

But the breakthrough came in the 14th minute. Winger Martin Karikari burst down the right flank before delivering a precise pass to Mohammed Hussein just outside the penalty area.

The midfielder struck cleanly with his left foot, beating the goalkeeper to hand Hearts the decisive advantage.

Despite Dreams’ attempts to rally, Hearts of Oak held firm to claim their first three points of the campaign.

  • What next?

The 2004 CAF Confederation Cup winners will aim to build momentum when they host Eleven Wonders on Sunday, September 28, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

