CAF Confederation Cup: We underrated Kwara United - Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

MON, 22 SEP 2025 1

Asante Kotoko head coach, Karim Zito, beleives his side underestimated their opponents, Kwara United.

The Porcupine Warriors squeezed a 4-3 victory against Kwara United in the first leg preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

“It was a tough game beyond our thinking because when we heard about Kwara United, we all thought they would just pass through," he told the media after the game.

“But I said it during my press conference before the game that the fact that they’ve qualified tells you that they are a good club,” Karim Zito told the media.

“At the end of the day, nobody thought we could even score two or three goals, although we were all assuming that we could score many goals.

Karim Zito was, however, elated at the victory and is bent on planning to take the game to Kwara United in the reverse fixture.

“What makes me happy is that, at the end of the day, we have won, we won by 4-3, so now I’m also going to plan and go there and try to do what they also came here to do.”

Asante Kotoko will be hosted at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in the return leg of the preliminary round of games on Sunday, September 28.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Comments

Kwame Donkor | 9/22/2025 7:02:31 PM

This useless and incompetent coach cannot coach Kotoko but Nsawam 11. The Kotoko management is equality incompetent. There is no way Kotoko can beat Kwara. Just like Goldfields, the two Ghanaian teams are coming back home empty. Nothing is working well with Ghana sports because of nepotism, corruption and mismanagement.

Comments1
