Maxwell Konadu set to be named as Bibiani GoldStars head coach after Frimpong Manso's sack

MON, 22 SEP 2025

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is poised to be appointed as the new head coach of Bibiani GoldStars following the exit of Frimpong Manso.

The Miners on Monday, September 22, mutually parted ways with Manso after a 2-0 home defeat to JS Kabylie in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The setback has left the club facing an uphill task in their maiden continental campaign and prompted a swift change in technical leadership.

Konadu, 52, has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant role. The former Asante Kotoko coach, who guided the Porcupine Warriors to a Ghana Premier League title, boasts a wealth of experience on the domestic and international stage.

He has previously managed Legon Cities, Nsoatreman FC, and the Black Stars B, with whom he won the WAFU Cup of Nations in 2017.

GoldStars are expected to confirm his appointment in the coming days, with Konadu likely to take charge in the decisive return leg against Kabylie in Algeria this weekend, as well as the club’s upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Manso leaves behind a lasting legacy, having guided Bibiani GoldStars to their historic first Ghana Premier League crown and a GHALCA Top 4 triumph during his tenure.

