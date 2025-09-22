Antoine Semenyo eyes victory as Bournemouth prepare to face Leeds United

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo is optimistic AFC Bournemouth can return to winning ways when they travel to Leeds United for their Premier League clash on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The Cherries were held to a hard-fought goalless draw by Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, with Semenyo featuring for the full 90 minutes.

Despite the stalemate, the in-form Black Stars forward is determined to secure a positive result in their next outing.

“We’ve been riding high for a little bit. I think the bar has been set quite high, and it’s probably a fair result, but because of that, maybe we’re disappointed,” he told the club’s media.

“I think in the first half we had opportunities, but it wasn’t to be, and a point will have to do. Hopefully, we can go to Leeds next week and take three," he added.

Semenyo has been pivotal for Bournemouth this season, netting three goals and providing two assists in five Premier League appearances.

His strong start to the 2025/26 campaign was recognized with the club’s Player of the Month award for August.

As Bournemouth aim to climb the table, all eyes will be on Semenyo to continue his influential form against Leeds United.