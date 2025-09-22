ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Antoine Semenyo eyes victory as Bournemouth prepare to face Leeds United

Football News Antoine Semenyo eyes victory as Bournemouth prepare to face Leeds United
MON, 22 SEP 2025

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo is optimistic AFC Bournemouth can return to winning ways when they travel to Leeds United for their Premier League clash on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The Cherries were held to a hard-fought goalless draw by Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, with Semenyo featuring for the full 90 minutes.

Despite the stalemate, the in-form Black Stars forward is determined to secure a positive result in their next outing.

“We’ve been riding high for a little bit. I think the bar has been set quite high, and it’s probably a fair result, but because of that, maybe we’re disappointed,” he told the club’s media.

“I think in the first half we had opportunities, but it wasn’t to be, and a point will have to do. Hopefully, we can go to Leeds next week and take three," he added.

Semenyo has been pivotal for Bournemouth this season, netting three goals and providing two assists in five Premier League appearances.

His strong start to the 2025/26 campaign was recognized with the club’s Player of the Month award for August.

As Bournemouth aim to climb the table, all eyes will be on Semenyo to continue his influential form against Leeds United.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Ghanaian legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko AU states can boycott UNGA 2026 to call for African representative on UN Securit...

18 minutes ago

E/R: Kukurantumi Police officers withdrawn, transfered to Koforidua after station closure E/R: Kukurantumi Police officers withdrawn, transfered to Koforidua after statio...

50 minutes ago

E/R: Kukurantumi Police Station closed after youth attack over suspect’s death E/R: Kukurantumi Police Station closed after youth attack over suspect’s death

54 minutes ago

Hypocrite NPP who worsened galamsey shamefully, pretending to be crusaders provoke Ghanaians more — C-DAG 'Hypocrite' NPP who worsened galamsey 'shamefully', 'pretending' to be crusaders...

1 hour ago

Kenyas President, William Samoei Ruto Africa’s exclusion from UN Security Council must be corrected — Kenya’s Presiden...

1 hour ago

Lead convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker-Vormawor NDC must end galamsey before electing a new flagbearer — Oliver Barker-Vormawor

2 hours ago

Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi 

2 hours ago

Police arrest six suspects with 1,195 boxes of tramadol ‘Red’ Police arrest six suspects with 1,195 boxes of tramadol ‘Red’

6 hours ago

A new ant-gay law in Burkina Faso has sparked fears of a witch hunt. By Robyn Beck (AFP/File) Burkina's LGBTQ community fears 'witch hunt' after anti-gay law

6 hours ago

Voters line up to cast their ballots in Guineas constitutional referendum, four years after the military seized power. By Sidiki Keita (AFP) Polls close in army-run Guinea's vote on new constitution

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line