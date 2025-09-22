ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Hearts of Oak will do everything possible to beat Dreams FC, says club MD Delali Anku-Adiamah

2025/26 GPL: Hearts of Oak will do everything possible to beat Dreams FC, says club MD Delali Anku-Adiamah
MON, 22 SEP 2025

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Delali Anku-Adiamah, says the club is fully focused on securing their first victory of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign when they face Dreams FC on Matchday 2.

The Phobians will travel to the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Monday after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by debutants Hohoe United in their season opener at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Asempa FM ahead of the fixture, Anku-Adiamah conceded that the team underperformed in their opening game but stressed that preparations are underway to ensure a better showing against the “Still Believe” side.

"We want to win every cup, so every game is a must-win for us. We have a game against Dreams FC on Monday, and what we need to do is to prepare well for that game," he said.

"We did not play well against Hohoe United, but we will have to prepare well for this game, and I know the coaches will do that to ensure we win. We will have to do everything we need to do to get the needed win against Dreams FC," Anku-Adiamah added.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

