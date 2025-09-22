2025/26 GPL: Sports Minister applauds President Mahama for securing financial support for Premier League clubs

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his pivotal role in mobilising financial support for Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Under a partnership brokered between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Adesa Production Limited (APL), each of the 18 top-flight clubs has received GHS1 million to enhance their preparations for the new campaign.

Adams explained that the funding was made possible through President Mahama’s direct intervention at cabinet level, which attracted contributions from both public and private stakeholders.

“Your Excellency, that vision, met with dedication and investment, is yielding results,” Adams said during a visit of GoldStars and Kotoko at the Jubilee House.

“Today, the clubs have started the premiership with each premier club receiving a million Ghana cedis to start with," he added.

Beyond the league-wide support, President Mahama also announced a special $100,000 package to aid Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars in their CAF inter-club campaigns. Each club will receive $50,000 to support their continental ambitions.

On the field, Bibiani GoldStars fell 2-0 to Algeria’s JS Kabylie in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary tie, while Asante Kotoko edged Nigeria’s Kwara United 4-3 in a pulsating Confederation Cup encounter.