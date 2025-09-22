2025/26 GPL: President Mahama confirms GHC1m support package for clubs

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that government has provided financial support to all 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Each club has received GHC1 million following the launch of a new partnership between the league and Adesa Production Limited.

The initiative, the President explained, forms part of government’s renewed commitment to sustainable sports financing.

Speaking at the Jubilee House on Saturday, September 21, when Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars called on him ahead of their CAF inter-club matches, Mahama described the funding as a first step toward building a more resilient football ecosystem.

“Aside from that, as a token, at the start of the Premier [League], we have managed to give every club something. It’s a start. I’m sure the fund will grow,” Mahama said.

The President attributed the move to savings made through tighter fiscal discipline, including reduced government spending and measures to eliminate waste.

“Like Kurt said, we’ve agreed that with all the savings we are making in terms of expenditure, we’re cutting down expenditure, we’ve cut down the size of government, we’re avoiding waste of our national resources. It frees up more resources for us to invest in the things that are important, and sports is one of them,” he stated.

Mahama also underscored the unifying role of football, describing it as a force that brings together people of different backgrounds across the country.

“The good thing about sports, and especially football, is that it unites us… supporters of Kotoko are Dagatis, they are Dagombes, they are Ashantis, they are Fantis… and it is the football that brings us all together. So if we put money into sports and into football, we’re putting money into building a united country,” he said.

He further highlighted the importance of a strong domestic league to the development of the Black Stars, stressing that a competitive GPL is the foundation for producing talent for the national team.

"And that is not resources that have been wasted. But also, when you have a strong domestic league, it reflects in your international assignments, especially with the Black Stars, because you are the primary source for players into the Black Stars.

"So if we support the domestic league and it's competitive, it will breed more talents and the Black Stars will benefit from those talents and be able to also represent Ghana abroad."