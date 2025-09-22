ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko will come and meet us in Nigeria - Kwara United Sanni Tunde warns

Kwara United head coach, Sanni Tunde, has issued a strong warning to Asante Kotoko ahead of their decisive second-leg clash in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Nigerian side suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to the Ghanaian giants at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the preliminary round on Sunday.

Despite pulling one back in the 85th minute through Shola Abdulraheem, Kwara could not find the equaliser as Kotoko held on for the win.

Addressing the media after the game, Tunde expressed confidence that his team will overturn the deficit when they return home.

“Our assumption is not what we met. They are a bit luckier today, that’s it. They are a bit luckier, but they are coming to meet us at home,” he said.

The reverse fixture is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Abuja, where Kwara United will aim to book their place in the next round.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

