CAF Confederation Cup: Albert Amoah confident Kotoko will seal qualification against Kwara United in return leg

MON, 22 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah has expressed confidence that the Porcupine Warriors will secure qualification to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup despite their narrow first-leg win over Kwara United.

Kotoko edged the Nigerian side 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with Amoah netting twice to give his side a slender advantage.

Emmanuel Antwi and Joseph Ablorh also found the back of the net for the Ghanaian giants.

Reflecting on the game, Amoah admitted that defensive lapses allowed Kwara United to score three away goals, but he remains optimistic about his side’s chances in the return leg.

“I think we played very well, we wanted to score more goals, we got the goals, but a few mistakes at the back," he said.

"We conceded three goals, but we are not giving up; we are going there to qualify," Amoah added.

Kotoko will travel to the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Abuja on Sunday, September 28, for the decisive second leg.

The winner of the tie will set up a clash with Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the next round of the preliminary stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

