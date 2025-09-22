ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko coach Karim Zito targets tactical plan for Kwara United return leg

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko coach Karim Zito targets tactical plan for Kwara United return leg
MON, 22 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has revealed that his side will adopt a specific strategy to unsettle Kwara United in the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round clash.

The Ghana FA Cup holders edged the Nigerians 4-3 in a pulsating first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Albert Amoah struck twice, while Emmanuel Antwi and Joseph Ablorh were also on target for the Porcupine Warriors in front of their home fans.

Speaking after the victory, Zito lauded his players’ effort but stressed that his technical team will devise a plan to replicate Kotoko’s attacking edge while frustrating Kwara in Abuja.

“At the end of the day, nobody thought we could even score two or three goals," Zito said after the game.

"What makes me a little happy is that we won by four goals to three. Now I will plan how to go there and try to do what they came here to do,” he added.

Kotoko travel to the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium for the decisive second leg, with the aggregate winner set to face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the next round.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

REUTERS - DEBBIE HILL Britain, Australia, and Canada recognise Palestinian state, angering Israel

8 hours ago

via REUTERS - LUDOVIC MARIN Macron says embassy in Palestine will open only after release of hostages

13 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

13 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'I'm pleading with Mahama to grant sacked Gertrude Torkornoo her full pension be...

13 hours ago

CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs with $50,000 each CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs wit...

13 hours ago

Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells gov’t Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells go...

13 hours ago

GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns

14 hours ago

Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

14 hours ago

Bring back Nkrumahs young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group Bring back Nkrumah's young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group

14 hours ago

E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line