CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko coach Karim Zito targets tactical plan for Kwara United return leg

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has revealed that his side will adopt a specific strategy to unsettle Kwara United in the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round clash.

The Ghana FA Cup holders edged the Nigerians 4-3 in a pulsating first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Albert Amoah struck twice, while Emmanuel Antwi and Joseph Ablorh were also on target for the Porcupine Warriors in front of their home fans.

Speaking after the victory, Zito lauded his players’ effort but stressed that his technical team will devise a plan to replicate Kotoko’s attacking edge while frustrating Kwara in Abuja.

“At the end of the day, nobody thought we could even score two or three goals," Zito said after the game.

"What makes me a little happy is that we won by four goals to three. Now I will plan how to go there and try to do what they came here to do,” he added.

Kotoko travel to the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium for the decisive second leg, with the aggregate winner set to face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the next round.