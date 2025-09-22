CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito salutes Asante Kotoko players are 4-3 win over Kwara United

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has heaped praise on his squad following their hard-fought 4-3 victory over Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Nigerian side in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, where fans were treated to a seven-goal thriller.

Speaking after the match, Zito acknowledged that many underestimated the quality of Kwara United, but commended his players for showing resilience to secure the win.

“It was a tough game. We all had our own thoughts when we heard of Kwara United. I told my players before the game that the fact that we got them as opponents shows they are good. In Ghana, we used to have 64 clubs and we emerged champions,” Zito said.

The veteran coach also expressed satisfaction with his team’s attacking display, insisting that Kotoko proved doubters wrong with their four-goal performance.

“At the end of the day, nobody thought we could even score two or three goals. What makes me a little happy is that we won by four goals to three. Now I will plan how to go there and try to do what they came here to do,” he noted.

Kotoko will now turn their focus to the decisive return leg in Nigeria next weekend at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, where they must defend their narrow lead to advance to the next stage of the competition.