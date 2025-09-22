2025/26 GPL: Christopher Ennin criticizes FC Samartex players indiscipline after 1-1 draw with Karela United

Head coach of FC Samartex 1996, Christopher Ennin, has expressed his disappointment after his side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Karela United in their Matchday 2 clash of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Playing at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, Karela struck first in the opening half through Mohammed Zaidan, capitalising on what Ennin described as a lapse in discipline from his players.

“I am really disappointed with the results, especially conceding that early goal," he said.

"That is usually our strength, to get the early goal ourselves. But tactical indiscipline is what resulted in us conceding," Ennin added.

Samartex managed to draw level courtesy of Samuel Tetteh, yet despite dominating large spells of the game, they were unable to find a winning goal.

The Timber Giants remain unbeaten after two matches but are still chasing their first victory of the campaign.

What next?

Samartex will hope to secure their first win of the campaign when they travel to the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Matchday 3 to play Nations FC.