2025/26 GPL: Young Apostles assistant coach lauds team’s resilience afterdraw at Hohoe United

Assistant coach of Young Apostles, Hussein Abubakar, has commended his players for their fighting spirit after snatching a point against Hohoe United in their Matchday 2 clash of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

The Apostles travelled to the Hohoe Stadium on Sunday, where they endured a frustrating first half that ended goalless.

The hosts eventually broke the deadlock through Abbas Ganiu, but the visitors responded swiftly as Richmond Opoku found the equaliser to settle the contest at 1-1.

Reflecting on the result, Coach Abubakar revealed that a tactical adjustment proved crucial in securing the comeback.

“I said we were not going to leave here without a point," Abubakar said after the game.

"So, when we conceded, I made a tactical switch in attack, and that helped us to score. I’m happy with the result," he added.

Young Apostles remain winless after two games but will look to claim their first victory of the campaign when they host Dreams FC in Matchday 3 this weekend.