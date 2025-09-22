ModernGhana logo
Ghana's Emmanuel Lamptey stops Ben Bazi of Nigeria in round one of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) show

By Sammy Heywood Okine
MON, 22 SEP 2025

Ghana’s Emmanuel Lamptey produced a stunning performance at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday night, stopping Nigeria’s Ben Bazi in the opening round of their Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) contest.

The headline-grabbing victory set the tone for an action-packed evening that drew a lively crowd to the iconic Accra venue.

In another keenly contested bout, youthful prospect Edmund Akator earned a points victory over seasoned campaigner Selorm Darko. The result handed Akator sweet revenge after a previous defeat, with Darko graciously accepting the outcome and displaying commendable sportsmanship.

The event, staged by Global Warrior Champions under the leadership of Jeff Taylor, lived up to its billing as a night of excitement and entertainment. Despite the intensity of the contests, the show concluded without any major injuries.

There was also an upset on the card as Ghana’s Adom Nortey fell to Nigerian opponent Sadiq Mohammed, much to the surprise of many fans in attendance.

The crowd had plenty to cheer, with music icon Reggie Rockstone making an appearance to add extra flair to the evening.

Reflecting on the success of the event, organiser Jeff Taylor described the show as “a huge success” and confirmed plans are already underway for another edition in December. He expressed gratitude to sponsors including Twellium Ghana Ltd, Alisa Hotel, Decathlon and Max TV for their support.

Kwab Asamoah, Vice President of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association, hailed the energy and competitiveness on display, adding that the sport “has come to stay” in Ghana.

