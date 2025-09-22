Moroccan star Lamlioui rescues Berkane in Africa

Star Moroccan striker Oussama Lamlioui equalised as Renaissance Berkane drew 1-1 away to ASC Kara of Togo on Sunday in their CAF Champions League debut.

Berkane have been consistently outstanding in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup, reaching five finals from 2019 and winning a record-equalling three.

Last season, the Orange Boys from the citrus-growing north east of Morocco won the national league for the first time since the club was founded in 1938.

That achievement earned them a ticket to the premier African club competition and, despite their inexperience in the Champions League, they are already rated among the title favourites.

But it was Kara, champions of a country that has never reached the group phase, who scored first through Amoudane Ouro-Ayeva two minutes into the second half.

But Lamlioui, a key figure when Morocco won the African Nations Championship (CHAN) a record third time in Nairobi last month, struck on 77 minutes to restore parity.

Lamlioui scored with an audacious long-range shot to give Morocco a 3-2 victory over Madagascar in the CHAN final.

It was his chart-topping sixth goal of a tournament reserved for footballers playing in their country of birth, and confirmed Lamlioui as one of the best strikers in Africa.

Berkane host the second leg of the first round qualifier on Saturday and are expected to win and advance to a probable showdown with Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya for a place in the group stage.

Pirates sink Lioli

Morocco are among 12 countries who, based on rankings, are permitted two Champions League entrants and FAR Rabat built a 2-0 lead over Real Banjul of Gambia.

It was a home fixture for Banjul but staged in Rabat because Gambia has no international-standard stadium.

Only one of the semi-finalists from last season was in action with Orlando Pirates of South Africa outplaying Lioli from Lesotho in the second half to win 3-0 with Tshegofatso Mabasa netting twice.

Champions Pyramids will start their title defence on October 1 as they are involved in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Runners-up Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and losing semi-finalists Al Ahly of Egypt received byes into the final qualifying round during October as they currently are the top ranked African clubs.

Tanzania are a rising force at club level and both Young Africans and Simba won on the road to virtually secure progress to the last-32 round.

It was a mixed weekend for Simba as, after edging Gaborone United 1-0 in Botswana, their South African coach Fadlu Davids resigned amid reports that he will join Moroccan club Raja Casablanca.

Elie Mpanzu was the 16th-minute match-winner for Simba, who lost to Berkane in the 2024-25 Confederation Cup final.

Young Africans triumphed 3-0 against debutants Wiliete in Angola with Zimbabwean Prince Dube completing the rout eight minutes from full-time.

In the most one-sided first leg, Stade Malien of Mali trounced Tempete Mocaf of the Central African Republic 5-0 with Ousmane Coulibaly bagging a brace.