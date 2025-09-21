ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Stoppage-time Martinelli brilliance salvages draw for Arsenal against dogged City

By Eurosport
Football News PL: Stoppage-time Martinelli brilliance salvages draw for Arsenal against dogged City
SUN, 21 SEP 2025

Gabriel Martinelli produced an audacious last-gasp lob to rescue a 1-1 draw after Manchester City’s staunch rearguard action had threatened to secure an impressive victory over title rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian latched on to a through ball from Eberechi Eze to deny the visitors, who had produced something of a defensive masterclass up until the third minute of time added on.

Erling Haaland had opened the scoring on nine minutes when the Norwegian started and finished a ruthless counter-attack to take his tally to 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country so far this season.

Arsenal dominated without creating much of note and Mikel Arteta responded with a half-time double change that introduced the fit-again Bukayo Saka along with Eze.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was repeatedly called into action to repel set pieces fired underneath his crossbar and the Italian made an excellent stop to keep out an Eze thunderbolt.

City continued to thwart the increasingly desperate Gunners but were unlocked right at the death by a piece of brilliance from substitute, Martinelli.

The result leaves Arsenal in second spot, but five points adrift of leaders Liverpool. Man City are three points further back in ninth.

Next up, Arsenal visit Port Vale in the League Cup on Wednesday prior to a trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

Man City are at Huddersfield in the cup in midweek before hosting Burnley on Saturday.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

5 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'I'm pleading with Mahama to grant sacked Gertrude Torkornoo her full pension be...

5 hours ago

CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs with $50,000 each CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs wit...

5 hours ago

Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells gov’t Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells go...

5 hours ago

GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns

6 hours ago

Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

6 hours ago

Bring back Nkrumahs young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group Bring back Nkrumah's young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group

6 hours ago

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor Some of the most painful things being said in this flagbearer race threaten our ...

6 hours ago

E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

6 hours ago

President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line