PL: Stoppage-time Martinelli brilliance salvages draw for Arsenal against dogged City

Gabriel Martinelli produced an audacious last-gasp lob to rescue a 1-1 draw after Manchester City’s staunch rearguard action had threatened to secure an impressive victory over title rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian latched on to a through ball from Eberechi Eze to deny the visitors, who had produced something of a defensive masterclass up until the third minute of time added on.

Erling Haaland had opened the scoring on nine minutes when the Norwegian started and finished a ruthless counter-attack to take his tally to 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country so far this season.

Arsenal dominated without creating much of note and Mikel Arteta responded with a half-time double change that introduced the fit-again Bukayo Saka along with Eze.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was repeatedly called into action to repel set pieces fired underneath his crossbar and the Italian made an excellent stop to keep out an Eze thunderbolt.

City continued to thwart the increasingly desperate Gunners but were unlocked right at the death by a piece of brilliance from substitute, Martinelli.

The result leaves Arsenal in second spot, but five points adrift of leaders Liverpool. Man City are three points further back in ninth.

Next up, Arsenal visit Port Vale in the League Cup on Wednesday prior to a trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

Man City are at Huddersfield in the cup in midweek before hosting Burnley on Saturday.