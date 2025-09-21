2025/26 GPL Matchday 2 Wrap Up: Heart of Lions thrash Eleven Wonders as Aduana leave it late against Nations FC

The second round of fixtures in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League produced a blend of emphatic wins, hard-fought draws, and late drama across the country’s match venues.

Friday night under the lights in Tarkwa, Medeama SC continued their perfect start with a commanding 4-0 victory over Vision FC at the TNA Park. Kamaradini Mamudu opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Abdul Salam doubled the lead 13 minutes later.

The Yellow and Mauve side sealed the result in the closing stages when Emmanuel Owusu and Ibrahim Nurudeen struck in quick succession in the 82nd and 84th minutes.

Saturday’s action saw Eleven Wonders endure a heavy 4-1 defeat to Heart of Lions at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex. Paul Attah Agyei netted twice within a minute midway through the first half, setting the tone for Bashir Hayford’s side.

Although Kwadwo Asamoah pulled one back for Wonders in the 71st minute, late goals from Ishmael Addo and Kojo Kuma wrapped up a comprehensive win.

Sunday’s fixtures were headlined by Swedru All Blacks’ 3-0 demolition of Berekum Chelsea. Zayat Abubakari converted from the spot in the 27th minute, with Rudolf Mensah adding another before halftime. Hafiz Alhassan completed the rout with a late strike.

Elsewhere, Bechem United were held to a goalless stalemate by newly promoted Basake Holy Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, Samartex needed a late equaliser from Samuel Tetteh to salvage a 1-1 draw against Karela United, who had led through Zaidan Mohammed’s first-half effort.

Aduana FC edged Nations FC 1-0 in Dormaa, thanks to Hensen Anponsa’s 86th-minute winner.

Meanwhile, in Hohoe, Ganiu Abass fired the hosts ahead shortly after the restart, but Clinton Opoku levelled for Young Apostles in the 74th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

Looking ahead, Dreams FC will host Hearts of Oak on Monday afternoon at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars did not feature this weekend due to their engagements in the CAF interclub competitions.

