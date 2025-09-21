ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko edge Kwara United in seven-goal thriller in first leg in Accra

Asante Kotoko began their 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Nigeria’s Kwara United in the first leg of their preliminary-round clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Ghana FA Cup champions made a bright start, taking the lead in the 19th minute when midfielder Emmanuel Antwi unleashed a thunderous strike.

Kwara United, however, hit back through Johnmark Atule in the 34th minute.

Kotoko regained their advantage just before the interval with a sensational goal from Albert Amoah, but Atule struck again in added time to ensure the teams went into the break level at 2-2.

After the restart, Kotoko’s high pressing paid off as Joseph Ablorh restored their lead.

The Porcupine Warriors then tightened their grip on the contest when Amoah converted from the spot following a foul on Patrick Asiedu, extending the scoreline to 4-2.

Kwara United refused to give in and pulled one back late on through Abdulraheem Shola, setting up a tense finish.

Kotoko will carry a slender 4-3 advantage into the return leg on Sunday, September 28, at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Abuja.

The aggregate winner will advance to face Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Athletic Club in the next round.

