Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scores as Atalanta hammer Torino

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was on target as Atalanta BC secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Torino at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Sunday afternoon.

Atalanta took the lead in the 30th minute when Montenegro striker Nikola Krstovic finished off a clever pass from Serbian midfielder Lazar Samardzic.

Just four minutes later, Sulemana doubled the advantage, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area.

The 24-year-old then turned provider, setting up Krstovic for his second of the game before halftime, effectively sealing the contest.

Sulemana was a constant menace throughout, using his pace and flair to trouble Torino’s defence in a standout display that underlined his growing importance to Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The result lifts Atalanta to fifth in Serie A with eight points from four matches.

Sulemana and his teammates now turn their attention to a high-profile clash against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, September 27.