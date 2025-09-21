ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 21 Sep 2025 Football News

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scores as Atalanta hammer Torino

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scores as Atalanta hammer Torino

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was on target as Atalanta BC secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Torino at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Sunday afternoon.

Atalanta took the lead in the 30th minute when Montenegro striker Nikola Krstovic finished off a clever pass from Serbian midfielder Lazar Samardzic.

Just four minutes later, Sulemana doubled the advantage, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area.

The 24-year-old then turned provider, setting up Krstovic for his second of the game before halftime, effectively sealing the contest.

Sulemana was a constant menace throughout, using his pace and flair to trouble Torino’s defence in a standout display that underlined his growing importance to Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The result lifts Atalanta to fifth in Serie A with eight points from four matches.

Sulemana and his teammates now turn their attention to a high-profile clash against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, September 27.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

4 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'I'm pleading with Mahama to grant sacked Gertrude Torkornoo her full pension be...

4 hours ago

CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs with $50,000 each CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs wit...

4 hours ago

Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells gov’t Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells go...

4 hours ago

GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns

5 hours ago

Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

5 hours ago

Bring back Nkrumahs young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group Bring back Nkrumah's young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group

5 hours ago

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor Some of the most painful things being said in this flagbearer race threaten our ...

5 hours ago

E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

5 hours ago

President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line