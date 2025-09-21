Patrick Akoto appointed Assistant General Coordinator at WAFU B U-17 AFCON Qualifiers

Top Ghanaian football administrator Patrick Akoto has reached another landmark in his career after being appointed Assistant General Coordinator for the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Côte d’Ivoire.

Based in Yamoussoukro, Akoto is playing a pivotal role in match coordination at the tournament, which doubles as the qualifying series for the 2025 U-17 AFCON.

On Saturday, he supervised the opening match between hosts Côte d’Ivoire and Niger, as well as the fiercely contested 1-1 draw between Ghana and Togo. His duties continue on Sunday, September 21, 2025, when he helps oversee the clash between Burkina Faso and Benin.

Akoto currently serves as Senior Manager of the Communications Unit at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), having previously built a strong reputation at Medeama SC, where he was Communications Director for more than a decade. Under his stewardship, Medeama’s communications department was widely regarded as one of the most professional in Ghana, setting a benchmark across the league.

His time at the Tarkwa-based club coincided with an era of success, during which Medeama won two FA Cups, two Super Cups, and their first Ghana Premier League title, while also competing in the CAF Champions League and making multiple appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Beyond club football, Akoto has also served as Communications Manager for the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), spokesperson for Premier League clubs, and Administrative Manager at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC). Each role has showcased his organizational skill and strategic leadership.

His latest assignment with WAFU B further highlights his rising profile within regional and continental football administration, cementing his status as one of Ghana’s most respected sports administrators.