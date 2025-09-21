ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Patrick Akoto appointed Assistant General Coordinator at WAFU B U-17 AFCON Qualifiers

  Sun, 21 Sep 2025
Football News Patrick Akoto appointed Assistant General Coordinator at WAFU B U-17 AFCON Qualifiers
SUN, 21 SEP 2025

Top Ghanaian football administrator Patrick Akoto has reached another landmark in his career after being appointed Assistant General Coordinator for the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Côte d’Ivoire.

Based in Yamoussoukro, Akoto is playing a pivotal role in match coordination at the tournament, which doubles as the qualifying series for the 2025 U-17 AFCON.

On Saturday, he supervised the opening match between hosts Côte d’Ivoire and Niger, as well as the fiercely contested 1-1 draw between Ghana and Togo. His duties continue on Sunday, September 21, 2025, when he helps oversee the clash between Burkina Faso and Benin.

Akoto currently serves as Senior Manager of the Communications Unit at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), having previously built a strong reputation at Medeama SC, where he was Communications Director for more than a decade. Under his stewardship, Medeama’s communications department was widely regarded as one of the most professional in Ghana, setting a benchmark across the league.

His time at the Tarkwa-based club coincided with an era of success, during which Medeama won two FA Cups, two Super Cups, and their first Ghana Premier League title, while also competing in the CAF Champions League and making multiple appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Beyond club football, Akoto has also served as Communications Manager for the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), spokesperson for Premier League clubs, and Administrative Manager at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC). Each role has showcased his organizational skill and strategic leadership.

His latest assignment with WAFU B further highlights his rising profile within regional and continental football administration, cementing his status as one of Ghana’s most respected sports administrators.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

3 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'I'm pleading with Mahama to grant sacked Gertrude Torkornoo her full pension be...

3 hours ago

CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs with $50,000 each CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs wit...

3 hours ago

Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells gov’t Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells go...

3 hours ago

GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns

4 hours ago

Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

4 hours ago

Bring back Nkrumahs young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group Bring back Nkrumah's young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group

4 hours ago

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor Some of the most painful things being said in this flagbearer race threaten our ...

4 hours ago

E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

4 hours ago

President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line