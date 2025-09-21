WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship: Prosper Narteh Ogum praises players despite draw with Togo

Black Starlets head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has praised his players following their hard-fought draw against Togo in the ongoing 2025 WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

Ghana were reduced to 10 players in the second minute when defender Gabriel Denyinah received a red card.

Despite the setback, the Black Starlets took the lead in the ninth minute through skipper Joseph Narbi, who connected perfectly with a Mark Aboagye cross.

However, Togo equalised in the second half through a penalty converted by Sultan Ganiou to end the game 1-1.

Speaking after the game, Coach Dr Ogum commended his players for their tactical discipline and composure under pressure. “I’m impressed with the performance of my boys,” he said.

“Despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for almost the entire match, they played to my instructions and were very disciplined. That is the kind of mentality we want to build in this team.”

Dr Ogum also highlighted the leadership of captain Joseph Narbi, who was named Man of the Match after his standout performance.

“Joseph showed great character and leadership on the pitch today. His goal and overall contribution inspired the rest of the team,” the coach added.

The coach noted that the match offered valuable lessons for his young side as they prepare for their next group game.

“We will go back, review our performance and work on our finishing. We created chances even with ten men, and that shows the potential of this group,” he said.

Ghana will face hosts Ivory Coast in their second Group A fixture on Tuesday.