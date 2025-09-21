Ghana miss out on relay medal at 2025 World Championships

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, placing fourth in a dramatic final.

The quartet of Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu posted a time of 37.93 seconds, just fractions behind the Netherlands, who claimed bronze in a national record of 37.81s.

The United States powered to gold with a world-leading 37.29s, anchored by Noah Lyles alongside Christian Coleman, Kenneth Bednarek, and Courtney Lindsey.

Canada, led home by Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, secured silver in 37.55s, their fastest time of the season.

Germany (38.29s), hosts Japan (38.35s), and France (38.58s) completed the finishers, while Australia failed to complete the race.

In the women’s high jump, Ghana’s Rose Yeboah placed 15th in the final.