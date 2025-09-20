ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Manchester United claim priceless win after early Sanchez red card

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez brings down Manchester Uniteds Bryan Mbeumo
SAT, 20 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez brings down Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United capitalised on Robert Sanchez's fifth-minute red card to secure a crucial victory over Chelsea in torrential rain at Old Trafford.

The first match in Premier League history to see two or more goals, red cards and substitutions in the first half was settled by goals from United skipper Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, who was the other player sent off before the break.

It was Sanchez's dismissal that set the course of the game though.

The Spain international raced from his goal to meet Bryan Mbeumo as the striker ran beyond the Chelsea defence.

Sanchez then upended the forward outside his area rather than allow him past to tap the ball into an empty net.

Enzo Maresca's response to the red card was to take off both Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian and, as Cole Palmer had to be replaced after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury, Chelsea had lost three attacking players in the space of 20 minutes.

Trevor Chalobah pulled one back for Chelsea with a header 10 minutes from time but United kept their nerves at bay to make it to the final whistle with their lead intact.

The victory was United's second of the season and came in front of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who gave head coach Ruben Amorim assurances over his future 48 hours earlier.

It also means Chelsea have still not won at Old Trafford since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson was United manager.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

AFP - AMOS GUMULIRA Malawi police arrest eight over alleged vote rigging in presidential poll

6 hours ago

ECGs attempt to rob Ghanaians with tariff increases must be resisted - NDC cadres ECG's attempt to rob Ghanaians with tariff increases must be resisted - NDC cadr...

6 hours ago

Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Hienetu Ga Traditional Council blocks planned celebration of Igbo Yam Festival in Accra

6 hours ago

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II Dormaahene wages war on galamsey in Dormaa

6 hours ago

Six injured as man who claims to be EOCO ‘Task Force Officer’ fired shots as at fire scene Six injured as man who claims to be EOCO ‘Task Force Officer’ fired shots as at ...

6 hours ago

He abused me for two years — How 13-year-olds testimony sent two men to prison for 15 years each 'He abused me for two years' — How 13-year-old's testimony sent two men to priso...

6 hours ago

We have endured unfair treatment too long – TEWU We have endured unfair treatment too long – TEWU  

6 hours ago

Chief Imam praises Bawumia for completing Answarudeen Islamic School project Chief Imam praises Bawumia for completing Answarudeen Islamic School project

6 hours ago

First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama Lordina to deliver keynote address at UNGA Prayer Service for Children  

6 hours ago

President Mahama leaves for 80th UNGA Meeting in New York President Mahama leaves for 80th UNGA Meeting in New York   

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line