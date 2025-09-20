CAF Champions League prelims: Bibiani GoldStars fall 2-0 to JS Kabylie in Accra

Bibiani GoldStars endured a difficult start to their CAF Champions League campaign, falling 2-0 at home to Algerian giants JS Kabylie in the first leg of the preliminary round on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kabylie signaled their intent early when Aymen Mahious found the net inside eight minutes, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

The visitors eventually broke through in the 21st minute, with Medhi Merghem calmly slotting home to give the North Africans a deserved lead at the break.

GoldStars came out stronger in the second half, creating several openings but failing to make their dominance count.

Their wastefulness proved costly as Babacar Sarr punished poor marking from a corner, tapping in the second goal in the 70th minute to seal victory for Kabylie.

The result leaves GoldStars with a mountain to climb ahead of the return fixture in Algiers next week.

The aggregate winner of the tie will progress to face either East End Lions of Sierra Leone or Tunisian side US Monastir in the next round.