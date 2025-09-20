ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Champions League prelims: Bibiani GoldStars fall 2-0 to JS Kabylie in Accra

Football News CAF Champions League prelims: Bibiani GoldStars fall 2-0 to JS Kabylie in Accra
SAT, 20 SEP 2025

Bibiani GoldStars endured a difficult start to their CAF Champions League campaign, falling 2-0 at home to Algerian giants JS Kabylie in the first leg of the preliminary round on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kabylie signaled their intent early when Aymen Mahious found the net inside eight minutes, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

The visitors eventually broke through in the 21st minute, with Medhi Merghem calmly slotting home to give the North Africans a deserved lead at the break.

GoldStars came out stronger in the second half, creating several openings but failing to make their dominance count.

Their wastefulness proved costly as Babacar Sarr punished poor marking from a corner, tapping in the second goal in the 70th minute to seal victory for Kabylie.

The result leaves GoldStars with a mountain to climb ahead of the return fixture in Algiers next week.

The aggregate winner of the tie will progress to face either East End Lions of Sierra Leone or Tunisian side US Monastir in the next round.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘I do you, you do me’ vicious cycle of political persecutions slowing Ghana’s pr...

5 hours ago

ECGs attempt to rob Ghanaians with tariff increases must be resisted - NDC cadres ECG's attempt to rob Ghanaians with tariff increases must be resisted - NDC cadr...

5 hours ago

Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Hienetu Ga Traditional Council blocks planned celebration of Igbo Yam Festival in Accra

5 hours ago

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II Dormaahene wages war on galamsey in Dormaa

5 hours ago

Six injured as man who claims to be EOCO ‘Task Force Officer’ fired shots as at fire scene Six injured as man who claims to be EOCO ‘Task Force Officer’ fired shots as at ...

5 hours ago

He abused me for two years — How 13-year-olds testimony sent two men to prison for 15 years each 'He abused me for two years' — How 13-year-old's testimony sent two men to priso...

5 hours ago

We have endured unfair treatment too long – TEWU We have endured unfair treatment too long – TEWU  

5 hours ago

Chief Imam praises Bawumia for completing Answarudeen Islamic School project Chief Imam praises Bawumia for completing Answarudeen Islamic School project

5 hours ago

First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama Lordina to deliver keynote address at UNGA Prayer Service for Children  

5 hours ago

President Mahama leaves for 80th UNGA Meeting in New York President Mahama leaves for 80th UNGA Meeting in New York   

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line