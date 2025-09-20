ModernGhana logo
West Ham head coach Graham Potter facing exit

By BBC
SAT, 20 SEP 2025

West Ham head coach Graham Potter's position is under significant internal scrutiny with the club now considering managerial alternatives.

Potter, 50, is under growing pressure to keep his job at the London Stadium following a disappointing start to the season that plunged to new depths following Saturday's home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Multiple sources have told BBC Sport that even prior to Saturday's loss - their fourth from five Premier League games - the Hammers had started the process of identifying potential replacements for Potter.

Nuno Espirito Santo, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, is understood to be among the options West Ham have pinpointed.

The prospect of Slaven Bilic - who has previously played and managed the London club - returning on a short-term basis has, according to sources, been discussed internally.

West Ham are also aware of the availability of former Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil.

There is a realisation behind the scenes that removing Potter so early in the new Premier League season is not ideal, with just five games played.

But the fact they have started the process of identifying potential replacements illustrates the emerging uncertainty over Potter's future.

Following today's loss to Oliver Glasner's side, West Ham face Everton next weekend before playing Arsenal before the international break.

Potter, who was appointed in January, has taken charge of 25 matches since his appointment - winning just six times.

His predecessor Julen Lopetegui took charge of 22 games before his dismissal, winning seven matches.

