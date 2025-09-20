ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Spurs fight back from two down to draw at Brighton

By BBC
Football News AFP via Getty ImagesImage caption: Jan Paul van Heckes late own goal earned Tottenham a point
SAT, 20 SEP 2025
AFP via Getty Images Image caption: Jan Paul van Hecke's late own goal earned Tottenham a point

Tottenham fought back from two-goals down to secure a deserved point against Brighton.

The Seagulls were second best for much of the match but found themselves 2-0 up after 31 minutes thanks to Yankuba Minteh's early strike and Yasin Ayari's powerful drive.

However, Richarlison halved the deficit just before half-time when he stopped a shot by Mohammed Kudus before slotting in.

Spurs dominated the second half but their finishing let them down as Richarlison and substitute Xavi Simons were both unable to make the most of promising opportunities.

But the equaliser came eight minutes from time when Jan Paul van Hecke turned Kudus' cross into his own net.

Spurs then pushed for a winner as they looked to continue their impressive start to the season, but Brighton held on for the point.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘I do you, you do me’ vicious cycle of political persecutions slowing Ghana’s pr...

3 hours ago

ECGs attempt to rob Ghanaians with tariff increases must be resisted - NDC cadres ECG's attempt to rob Ghanaians with tariff increases must be resisted - NDC cadr...

3 hours ago

Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Hienetu Ga Traditional Council blocks planned celebration of Igbo Yam Festival in Accra

3 hours ago

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II Dormaahene wages war on galamsey in Dormaa

3 hours ago

Six injured as man who claims to be EOCO ‘Task Force Officer’ fired shots as at fire scene Six injured as man who claims to be EOCO ‘Task Force Officer’ fired shots as at ...

3 hours ago

He abused me for two years — How 13-year-olds testimony sent two men to prison for 15 years each 'He abused me for two years' — How 13-year-old's testimony sent two men to priso...

3 hours ago

We have endured unfair treatment too long – TEWU We have endured unfair treatment too long – TEWU  

3 hours ago

Chief Imam praises Bawumia for completing Answarudeen Islamic School project Chief Imam praises Bawumia for completing Answarudeen Islamic School project

3 hours ago

First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama Lordina to deliver keynote address at UNGA Prayer Service for Children  

3 hours ago

President Mahama leaves for 80th UNGA Meeting in New York President Mahama leaves for 80th UNGA Meeting in New York   

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line