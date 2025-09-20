2025 World Athletics Championships: Ghana face Canada, USA in 4×100m relay final on Sunday

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team will line up for Sunday’s final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo as the form side of the competition, after producing a record-breaking performance in the heats.

The quartet of Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu delivered a flawless run in Heat 2, clocking 37.79 seconds to shatter their own national record of 38.07s set at the 2022 Championships in Eugene.

Their emphatic display not only secured victory in their heat but also registered the fastest qualifying time overall, placing Ghana ahead of some of the sport’s most established powerhouses.

Canada, the reigning world champions, will pose a major threat after advancing with the second-best time of 37.85s.

The United States (37.98s), the Netherlands (37.95s), Japan (38.07s), Germany (38.12s), Australia (38.21s), and France (38.34s) also secured their spots in what promises to be a fiercely contested final.

With momentum and history on their side, Ghana’s sprinters now have the chance to cap their record-breaking run with a first-ever medal on the global stage.