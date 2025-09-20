ModernGhana logo
The entire country is behind you - Sports Minister Kofi Adams backs Kotoko and GoldStars ahead of Africa campaigns

Football News The entire country is behind you - Sports Minister Kofi Adams backs Kotoko and GoldStars ahead of Africa campaigns
SAT, 20 SEP 2025

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has thrown his support behind Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars as they prepare for their CAF inter-club assignments this weekend.

GoldStars, making their maiden appearance on the continental stage, face Algerian giants JS Kabylie in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round later today at the Accra Sports Stadium. On Sunday, the same venue will host Kotoko’s Confederation Cup opener against Nigerian side Kwara United.

Ahead of the fixtures, Adams visited both camps to inspire the players and underscore the government’s backing. He urged the teams to seize the moment and represent Ghana with pride.

“As you represent Ghana, know that the entire nation is behind you,” Adams told the players.

"These matches are bigger than your clubs; they are about Ghana’s pride on the African stage," he added.

As part of his visit, the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency also presented each club with a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to aid their preparations.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

