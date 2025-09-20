CAF Champions League: We are not scared facing JS Kabylie - Bibiani GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso says they will not be intimidated by facing JS Kabylie.

The Ghana Premier League champions will host the Algerian giants in the first leg of the preliminary round of games in the 2025/25 CAF Champions League at the Accra Sports Stadium later today.

Ahead of the game, Manso insists that his side’s focus and preparation will outweigh Kabylie’s experience.

“JSK, we know them to be one of the strong sides and a very confident team. And in terms of experience, I think they are ahead of us. I can talk about that because they've been playing in the Champions League for some time, but then this is our first time,” he told Joy Sports.

“But that doesn't mean that we're going to respect them too much, no. Now we are also starting, so we also need to be able to get to a point where we can also be like them. Although we know they are a very, very strong side, it's not going to scare us," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

GoldStars will be hoping for a strong first-leg result to boost their continental ambitions.