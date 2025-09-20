2025/26 GPL: Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko demands full concentration from players despite impressive start

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has praised his side’s performance in their 4-0 win over Vision FC on Friday night at the TNA Park.

The Yellow and Mauve side has now made it two straight wins, which leaves them at the top of the league log with six points.

“Today we did everything right and we have our three points,” Tanko said after the match.

“But we have to concentrate throughout the 90 minutes. At some point, we dropped energy, and it’s not good.”

Despite their brilliant start to the 2025/26 season, Tanko stressed that consistency will be key for his side.

“We have to continue working hard because the season is still young,” he noted. “I said it at the beginning of the season: we are one of the teams that can win the league, but we have a lot of work to do.”

What next?

Medeama will hope to keep their impressive run intact when they travel to play Karela United in the Matchday 3 games at the Aliu Mahama Stadium next weekend.