2025/26 GPL: We did everything right - Ibrahim Tanko after Medeama's 4-0 win over Vision FC

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has lauded his side after their emphatic win over Vision FC.

The Yellow and Mavue side continued their impressive run of form with a 4-0 win on Friday night at the TNA Park.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Medeama coach Tanko praised his players for executing the game plan to perfection, stressing that his side deserved the three points.

“We did everything right and we have our three points,” the former Ghana international said.

“We have to concentrate throughout the 90 minutes, at some point we dropped energy, and it’s not good.”

Following today’s big win, Medeama remain top of the Ghana Premier League standings with six points and six goals.

What next?

Medeama now shift their attention to the Matchday 3 game against Karela United next weekend.