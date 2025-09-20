WAFU B U-17 Championship: We have the squad to bring glory to Ghana - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Black Starlets head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has backed his squad to make a strong impression at the 2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship in Ivory Coast.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer on Friday, September 19, named his final 23-man squad for the regional competition, which serves as the qualifying pathway to the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“We are confident in the players we have selected," Narteh Ogum told the Ghana FA website.

"They’ve worked hard over the past weeks, and we believe they have what it takes to compete and bring glory to Ghana," he added.

Ghana will begin their campaign later today with a Group A clash against Togo at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

The Black Starlets are aiming for a strong start as they set their sights on securing qualification to next year’s continental showpiece.