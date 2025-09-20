Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum faces ‘positive headache’ ahead of WAFU B U-17 opener against Togo

Black Starlets head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, says he is spoilt for choice as Ghana prepares to begin their 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship campaign against Togo later today.

The Group A clash will be staged at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, with kick-off set for 15:00 GMT.

After weeks of rigorous preparations, Dr Narteh Ogum revealed that all 23 players in camp are pushing hard for starting spots, creating intense but healthy competition within the squad.

“It’s a headache, yes. But for me, it’s a positive headache to have all my players available for selection. It shows the work we’ve put in and the quality we have in camp," he told the Ghana FA website.

"Everyone is ready to play, and that level of competition is exactly what we need to perform at the highest level,” Narteh Ogum added.

The Black Starlets are eyeing a strong start to their campaign as they chase qualification for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) through the regional tournament.