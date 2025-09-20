WAFU B U-17 Championship: We are confident about our chances against Togo - Ghana coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Ghana coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum says he is optimistic about his side's chances ahead of their 2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets will open their campaign against Togo later today at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Speaking to the Ghana FA website ahead of the game, the former Asante Kotoko head trainer priased the players for their responsiveness to training.

According to him, they are confident in their chances of getting a win in their opener.

"The boys have responded very well to our training programs and look focused," Narteh Ogum said.

"We’re confident about our chances against Togo,” he added.

Kick off for the game is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

The Black Starlets are aiming to qualify for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) through the regional competition.