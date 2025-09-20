ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU B U-17 Championship: We are confident about our chances against Togo - Ghana coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Football News WAFU B U-17 Championship: We are confident about our chances against Togo - Ghana coach Prosper Narteh Ogum
SAT, 20 SEP 2025

Ghana coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum says he is optimistic about his side's chances ahead of their 2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets will open their campaign against Togo later today at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Speaking to the Ghana FA website ahead of the game, the former Asante Kotoko head trainer priased the players for their responsiveness to training.

According to him, they are confident in their chances of getting a win in their opener.

"The boys have responded very well to our training programs and look focused," Narteh Ogum said.

"We’re confident about our chances against Togo,” he added.

Kick off for the game is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

The Black Starlets are aiming to qualify for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) through the regional competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Proposed $100,000 Annual Fee on U.S. Skilled Visas Poses Major Barrier for African Applicants Proposed $100,000 Annual Fee on U.S. Skilled Visas Poses Major Barrier for Afric...

2 hours ago

Ghana Calls It Galamsey: It Is Nothing But ECOCIDE!!! Ghana Calls It Galamsey: It Is Nothing But ECOCIDE!!!

2 hours ago

John Mahamas Promise To Fight Galamsey Was A Farade John Mahama's Promise To Fight Galamsey Was A Farçade

14 hours ago

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye Gitmo 2: Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that Mahama acted illegally without parliam...

14 hours ago

Volta TEWU joins nationwide strike action Volta TEWU joins nationwide strike action

14 hours ago

Nine persons remanded for alleged attack on Weija sub-chief with cutlass, axe and scissors Nine persons remanded for alleged attack on Weija sub-chief with cutlass, axe an...

14 hours ago

NDC Youth Activist calls out Asiedu Nketiah over solo flagbearer thank you tour NDC Youth Activist calls out Asiedu Nketiah over solo 'flagbearer' thank you tou...

14 hours ago

Upper East Region joins TEWUs nationwide strike Upper East Region joins TEWU's nationwide strike

15 hours ago

The election commission has eight days since the vote to announce results. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP) Malawi broadcasters halt vote dashboard in results vacuum

16 hours ago

The enormous work NPP did during Kufuor and my time will help reclaim power in 2028 – Akufo-Addo 'The enormous work NPP did during Kufuor and my time will help reclaim power in ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line