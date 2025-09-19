2025/26 GPL: Medeama thrash Vision FC 4-0 to stay at the top

Medeama SC continued their flawless start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Vision FC at the TNA Park on Friday evening.

The defending champions needed just 16 minutes to open the scoring, with Kamaradini Mamudu breaking the deadlock. Their advantage was doubled before the interval when Abdul Salam’s intended cross took a heavy deflection, deceiving goalkeeper Aziz Kwame to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Vision FC, still chasing their first win of the season, struggled throughout the contest and failed to register a single effort on target, as Medeama dominated possession and created chances at will.

The hosts wrapped up the contest in the final ten minutes. Emmanuel Owusu showed great composure to slot home in the 80th minute, before substitute Nurudeen Abdulai latched onto a through ball, rounded the goalkeeper, and calmly finished three minutes later to complete the rout.

The result leaves Medeama with maximum points from their opening two matches, six goals scored and none conceded, a perfect start that keeps them top of the table.

What next?

Ibrahim Tanko’s men will next face Karela United, while Vision FC return home still in search of their first victory as they prepare to host newly-promoted Hohoe United.