Hearts of Oak: Delali Anku-Adiamah rallies behind Kotoko and GoldStars ahead of Africa campaign

Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, has thrown his weight behind Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars as they prepare to represent Ghana in continental competitions this weekend.

GoldStars, winners of last season’s Ghana Premier League, will feature in the CAF Champions League, while FA Cup holders Kotoko compete in the CAF Confederation Cup. Both clubs open their campaigns at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Anku-Adiamah urged the two sides to rise to the occasion and deliver performances that would help Ghana reclaim its lost continental slots.

"Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars are now representing Ghana in Africa, and if they perform, the flag of Ghana will be raised high, and the farther they can go in the competition, the more slots we can get in the future, so we as a club wish them the very best," he said.

GoldStars begin their quest on Saturday, September 20, against Algerian giants JS Kabylie, while Kotoko will host Nigeria’s Kwara United the following day, September 21.

Both teams have stepped up preparations in recent weeks and remain determined to make a strong impression as Ghana seeks to restore its reputation among Africa’s football elite.