ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak: Delali Anku-Adiamah rallies behind Kotoko and GoldStars ahead of Africa campaign

Football News Hearts of Oak: Delali Anku-Adiamah rallies behind Kotoko and GoldStars ahead of Africa campaign
FRI, 19 SEP 2025

Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, has thrown his weight behind Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars as they prepare to represent Ghana in continental competitions this weekend.

GoldStars, winners of last season’s Ghana Premier League, will feature in the CAF Champions League, while FA Cup holders Kotoko compete in the CAF Confederation Cup. Both clubs open their campaigns at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Anku-Adiamah urged the two sides to rise to the occasion and deliver performances that would help Ghana reclaim its lost continental slots.

"Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars are now representing Ghana in Africa, and if they perform, the flag of Ghana will be raised high, and the farther they can go in the competition, the more slots we can get in the future, so we as a club wish them the very best," he said.

GoldStars begin their quest on Saturday, September 20, against Algerian giants JS Kabylie, while Kotoko will host Nigeria’s Kwara United the following day, September 21.

Both teams have stepped up preparations in recent weeks and remain determined to make a strong impression as Ghana seeks to restore its reputation among Africa’s football elite.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Veteran Journalist Paul Adom Otchere 'Where are the voices that demanded galamsey State of Emergency?' – Adom Otchere...

2 hours ago

Stop parading yourselves as Chief of Omanjor — Ga Traditional Council warns 'Stop parading yourselves as Chief of Omanjor' — Ga Traditional Council warns

2 hours ago

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe 'Nothing wrong with accepting our 'harmless' deported neighbours from US' — Fran...

2 hours ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe It is surprising super majority NDC couldn't present the US deportation matter t...

2 hours ago

AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO Why Côte d’Ivoire’s election could be more complex than it seems

3 hours ago

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong GTEC orders UCC Vice-Chancellor to vacate office after retirement age of 60

3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour 'Fight galamsey or we boot you out' – GMA slams NDC gov’t

3 hours ago

Madina Market fire destroys several shops Madina Market fire destroys several shops

3 hours ago

Fire destroys 15-bedroom house at Dominase in Gomoa East Fire destroys 15-bedroom house at Dominase in Gomoa East

3 hours ago

NEIP CEO raises alarm over theft of Kayayei training equipment after NPP lost election 2024 NEIP CEO raises alarm over theft of Kayayei training equipment after NPP lost el...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line