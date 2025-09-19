ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I am confident Black Starlets can qualify for U-17 AFCON - Frimpong Manso

Football News I am confident Black Starlets can qualify for U-17 AFCON - Frimpong Manso
FRI, 19 SEP 2025

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has expressed confidence in Black Starlets' chances of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana's U-17 side are currently in Ivory Coast preparing for the 2025 WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The regional competition serves as the qualifier for the U17 AFCON.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Manso believes the squad’s quality and attitude will take them far.

“I’m very sure, I’m very confident that they can get to the next stage, which is the AFCON. The boys are very talented, and for me I don’t think we will falter this time," Manso told Joy Sports.

"I’m very sure they will go through. Most of them are boys who are ready to learn, and that is how they can also grow in the game. Because if you want to learn, it means you want to play at the highest level."

The Black Starlets, who have been drawn in Group A held their second training session on Thursday ahead of their opener against Togo on September 20 at 18:00 GMT.

Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire three days later, and concludes the group stage against Niger on Friday, September 26, at 15:00 GMT.

The competition kicks off on September 20 and runs until October 3, with all matches taking place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Channel 12 News / AFP Macron warns on Israeli TV that Gaza war is 'destroying Israel’s credibility'

33 minutes ago

Host of Metro TVs Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere ‘Ghana is certainly the loser’ — Adom-Otchere on ‘too soon’ NDC flagbearer campa...

33 minutes ago

September 19: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.26 on interbank September 19: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.26 on interba...

33 minutes ago

Charlie Kirk: Wife succeeds slain right-wing activist as Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk: Wife succeeds slain right-wing activist as Turning Point USA CEO

33 minutes ago

Majority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Ghana-US deportee agreement bears no legal semblance with GITMO 2 — Dafeamekpor

33 minutes ago

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Ghana-US deportee MOU doesn't qualify for parliamentary ratification — Dafeamekp...

15 hours ago

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe Why didn't they jump out of the plane, 'GbetorKoklo' – Franklin Cudjoe fumes at ...

15 hours ago

Falling electricity pole Falling ECG pole puts Biakoye Community Senior High School in danger

18 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko Ghana will explode if efforts are not intensified to end galamsey — NPP MP

18 hours ago

Ken Agyapong, chiefs and other officers inspect site Ken Agyapong secures 15,000 acres of land for Africa's largest Pharmaceutical Hu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line