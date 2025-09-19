I am confident Black Starlets can qualify for U-17 AFCON - Frimpong Manso

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has expressed confidence in Black Starlets' chances of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana's U-17 side are currently in Ivory Coast preparing for the 2025 WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The regional competition serves as the qualifier for the U17 AFCON.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Manso believes the squad’s quality and attitude will take them far.

“I’m very sure, I’m very confident that they can get to the next stage, which is the AFCON. The boys are very talented, and for me I don’t think we will falter this time," Manso told Joy Sports.

"I’m very sure they will go through. Most of them are boys who are ready to learn, and that is how they can also grow in the game. Because if you want to learn, it means you want to play at the highest level."

The Black Starlets, who have been drawn in Group A held their second training session on Thursday ahead of their opener against Togo on September 20 at 18:00 GMT.

Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire three days later, and concludes the group stage against Niger on Friday, September 26, at 15:00 GMT.

The competition kicks off on September 20 and runs until October 3, with all matches taking place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.