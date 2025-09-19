ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL Matchday 2 Preview: Medeama host Vision FC as Aduana clash with Nations FC

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League enters Matchday 2 this weekend with an exciting line-up of fixtures across the country.

The games will run from Friday, September 19, through to Monday, September 22.

The round kicks off on Friday at the TNA Park, where defending champions Medeama SC welcome Vision FC at 17:00 GMT.

Saturday’s action sees newcomers Hohoe United making their home debut at the Hohoe Sports Stadium against Young Apostles, while Eleven Wonders lock horns with Heart of Lions. Both games start at 15:00 GMT.

On Sunday, Samartex 1996 host Karela United at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, while Bechem United entertain Basake Holy Stars at the Nana Fodsu Gyeabour Park. Elsewhere, Swedru All Blacks face Berekum Chelsea at the Swedru Sports Stadium, with Aduana FC clashing with Nations FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa. All Sunday fixtures will kick off at 15:00 GMT.

The matchweek concludes on Monday at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, where Dreams FC square off with giants Hearts of Oak. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

Full Fixtures below:

9192025103155-1h830o4aau-g1hwod6weaiufc1

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

